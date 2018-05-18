ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police video shows officers responding to concerns that a 7-year-old girl — now at the center of a human trafficking probe — was being neglected and abused.

Video released Thursday night shows officers in November visiting a hotel where they questioned the parents and girl. They determined she felt safe there.

Other video shows a teacher saying the girl arrived at school with soiled clothes that included a pair of bloody underwear. The underwear was discovered after the girl changed into donated clean clothes.

The teacher testified in a hearing this week that police threw away the underwear. That’s not shown in the video.

The couple were indicted Thursday on separate charges.

The father is accused of forcing the girl to sexually touch adults. The mother is charged with child abuse.