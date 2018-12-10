NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is investigating video that shows a group of officers pulling a child from a woman’s arms while arresting her.
NY1, which aired video of the incident, says it occurred on Friday at a Brooklyn social services center.
A witness said security confronted the woman when she sat on the floor because of a lack of chairs. Police were called when she refused to leave.
The woman ended up lying face-up on the floor during a tug-of-war over the child, who is about a year old.
A New Jersey warrant had been issued for the woman on a credit card misdemeanor. After the incident, police charged her with additional offenses, including acting in a manner injurious to a child.