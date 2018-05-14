OAKDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Long Island say they are offering $5,000 to find a man suspected of killing lawn grass in the area of Suffolk County.
Suffolk County police say the unidentified man dumped an unknown liquid on a lawn in Oakdale earlier this month. WNBC-TV reports he fled in an SUV after 11 p.m. on May 3, leaving behind a ring of dead grass.
It wasn’t clear if police believe this is the first incident. A motive for the grass killing was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police.
Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com