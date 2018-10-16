CHICAGO (AP) — Video released by an oversight agency shows an off-duty Chicago police officer shooting an unarmed, autistic man during an incident initially described as an armed confrontation.
Sgt. Khalil Muhammad shot Ricardo Hayes on Aug. 13, 2017, as he walked on the city’s South Side. The American Civil Liberties Union says Hayes had wandered away from his home and his caretaker called police, informing them he was autistic.
The grainy security video released Tuesday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows Hayes running along a sidewalk before stopping. Muhammad then stops the SUV he’s driving and gets out. Hayes takes a few steps toward the vehicle before Muhammad shoots him in the arm and chest. Hayes, now 19, recovered from his wounds.
Police initially called the shooting an armed confrontation, but Police Superintendent. Eddie Johnson later said Hayes had no weapon.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Sen. Warren: DNA test shows I have Native American heritage
- Alec Baldwin urges 'overthrow' of Trump government via voting
- Prince Harry, Meghan expecting child in spring
- 'I shot a whole family of baboons': Idaho Fish and Game official faces fury after Africa trophy hunting boasts
Muhammad remains on administrative leave.