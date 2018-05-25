CENTERVILLE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have released police body camera and vehicle dashboard video of a chase and fatal shooting last summer of a 32-year-old man who officials said refused to stop a stolen car in the median of a highway.

Centerville Police Chief Paul Child told reporters Thursday that investigators analyzed more than 55 hours of footage from various cameras in a probe that cleared Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Chamberlin Neff in the July 4, 2017, death of Cody McCray.

The Standard-Examiner reports that Child said Neff wasn’t wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting.

Videos show police and highway patrol vehicles colliding several times with a red sedan before officers surround in the median of a parkway not far from where police said Independence Day parade crowds were forming.