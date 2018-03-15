Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A Facebook video of two women, with children in tow, uttering anti-Muslim vitriol while removing flyers and pamphlets from a suburban Phoenix mosque has prompted a police investigation.

Officials with the Islamic Community Center of Tempe, who filed a police report after learning of the video last week, say they want the suspects charged with a hate crime.

In the video, one woman films as the other walks with three children past a “no trespassing” sign. The women continuously describe Muslims as “devil-Satan worshippers” who “hate America.”

Police spokeswoman Lily Duran confirmed Thursday that Tahnee Gonzales and Liz Dauenhauer are believed to be the women in the video.

Gonzales, of Yuma, did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment. A phone number for Dauenhauer was not immediately available.

