TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has ordered an investigation after a video surfaced showing police pushing and pulling a young woman who was resisting arrest for not adhering to the Islamic dress code.
The semi-official ISNA news agency reported Thursday that Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has requested a “comprehensive investigation and report” into the police’s handling of the matter.
The video, circulated on social media, shows several police, including policewomen, trying to escort the woman from a public park. Another young woman shouts at the police to go easy on her, saying she has a heart condition.
Masoumeh Ebtekar, vice president for women’s affairs, condemned the police’s “violent” approach to the situation.
Under Iranian law, women must wear long, loose garments and cover their hair in public.