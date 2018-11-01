Share story

By
The Associated Press

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Police have released a New York nightclub’s surveillance video showing a 5-foot-1, 125-pound woman choking a bouncer into unconsciousness after she mistakenly thought he had slapped her on the bottom.

The Oct. 20 video released Thursday by Plattsburgh police shows 22-year-old Kierah Lagrave, of Plattsburgh, approaching the bouncer from behind near the Five1Eight nightclub’s dance floor and putting her arms around his neck.

After a few seconds they both fall to the floor.

The video also shows Lagrave dancing next to a female friend at the bar seconds earlier. The friend then slaps Lagrave’s behind after she turns away.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Lagrave immediately turned around and went for the much taller bouncer. Police say he didn’t resist because he thought it was one of his friends playing a joke.

Lagrave was charged with strangling and then released. Her lawyer isn’t commenting.

The Associated Press