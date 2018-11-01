PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Police have released a New York nightclub’s surveillance video showing a 5-foot-1, 125-pound woman choking a bouncer into unconsciousness after she mistakenly thought he had slapped her on the bottom.
The Oct. 20 video released Thursday by Plattsburgh police shows 22-year-old Kierah Lagrave, of Plattsburgh, approaching the bouncer from behind near the Five1Eight nightclub’s dance floor and putting her arms around his neck.
After a few seconds they both fall to the floor.
The video also shows Lagrave dancing next to a female friend at the bar seconds earlier. The friend then slaps Lagrave’s behind after she turns away.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Startling new research finds large buildup of heat in the oceans, suggesting a faster rate of global warming
- Doomed Lion Air Boeing 737 had airspeed failure on prior flight
- Bare buns: Half-naked woman falls through restaurant ceiling
- Flight recorder found after crash in Java Sea VIEW
- Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately
Lagrave immediately turned around and went for the much taller bouncer. Police say he didn’t resist because he thought it was one of his friends playing a joke.
Lagrave was charged with strangling and then released. Her lawyer isn’t commenting.