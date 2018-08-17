PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The families of two men who were fatally stabbed on a Portland light-trail train have reached an agreement on how to divide a contested portion of the $1.6 million raised by supporters.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports on Friday that lawyers for the families of Ricky Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche wrangled for 15 months over nearly $600,000 raised on GoFundMe.

Another $1 million donated by 35,000 people worldwide in other online fundraisers was not contested.

The details of how the funds will be divided remain private. A third man who survived but was injured relinquished his claim to the contested money.

Jeremy Christian has pleaded not guilty to killing the men in a stabbing on a MAX train in May 2017.

