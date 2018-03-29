KEMEROVO, Russia (AP) — The Siberian city of Kemerovo is burying some of the victims of Sunday’s shopping mall fire that killed 64 people, many of them children.

The city of half a million, is paralyzed by grief over the fire that engulfed the mall, killing dozens, including some locked inside a movie theater. Local residents were bringing flowers to a makeshift memorial Thursday as in another part of the city families were preparing to bury two 10-year-old boys.

The deadly fire caused an outpouring of grief and indignation against local authorities. The Kemerovo governor never visited the site of the fire, while President Vladimir Putin did not announce national mourning until days after the fire. Many locals mistrust the investigators and fear authorities might be hiding the real scale of the disaster.