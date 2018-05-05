CORNISH, N.H. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three people who were killed in a crash in Cornish.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on Route 12A. Police say a car driven by 54-year-old Daniel Churchill, of Claremont, crossed into the southbound lane and collided with an armored truck.

Churchill and two passengers were killed: 18-year-old Zachary Richards, of Claremont, and 79-year-old Patricia Churchill, of Hartford, Vermont.

The driver of the armored truck and his passenger were not hurt.