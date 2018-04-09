LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is taking a fresh look at a lawsuit filed on behalf of thousands of people who were wrongly accused of defrauding the unemployment program.

The state appeals court said the plaintiffs waited too long to sue. But the Supreme Court says it will hear arguments at a later date after reading briefs about what should have triggered the six-month deadline.

An automated computer system run by Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration was a disaster. Thousands of people were accused of cheating to get unemployment aid. They were forced to repay the money, along with substantial penalties.

Separately, there’s a lawsuit in federal court against state officials and contractors who designed or managed the computer system.