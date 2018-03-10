BOSTON (AP) — A victim killed in the hostage standoff at a veteran’s home in California has a Massachusetts connection.

New England Cable News reports 48-year-old Christine Loeber, Executive Director of the Pathway Home, got her Master’s Degree in social work at Boston College. She was also an affiliate relations manager at the media outlet prior to pursuing her degree.

Boston College spokesman Jack Dunn called the tragedy, “senseless,” and says Loeber was a gifted student “passionate about serving veterans.”

Loeber was one of three women killed Friday at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville after being held hostage during a six-hour standoff.

Police stormed the room where the women were being held after six hours of negotiations, only to find them and gunman Albert Wong dead.