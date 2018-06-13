BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone County officials say the victim of a weekend carjacking in Billings was a former Big Horn County sheriff.

Donald Mack Gray Jr. was charged Tuesday with deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of 81-year-old William H. Joy on Sunday. He did not enter a plea. His bail was set at $1 million.

Court records say Gray, a 58-year-old transient from North Carolina, was looking for a way to get back home when he spotted Joy at a post office. Prosecutors say Gray held Joy at knifepoint while Joy drove and stabbed him multiple times after Joy tried to attract attention. Officers are still looking for the knife.

Court records say Gray confessed to killing Joy. Gray requested a public defender although he said: “I doubt it’ll help.”