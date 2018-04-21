BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A victim of a three car pile-up in Massachusetts has died as a result of her injuries.
Fifty-four-year-old Terri Degennaro declined medical treatment at the scene of the Brockton crash on Thursday, but later died from her injuries at Beth Israel Hospital that night.
The Brockton Enterprise reports Degennaro was evaluated by emergency medical service personnel at the scene of the crash at 10:23 a.m. Thursday and later sought treatment at Signature Brockton Hospital. She was transported to Beth Israel Hospital. Another driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, state and local police are investigating the crash.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Democratic party files lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign, alleging conspiracy to influence the election
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
___
Information from: The (Brockton, Mass.) Enterprise, http://www.enterprisenews.com