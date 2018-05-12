SOPHIA, W.Va. (AP) — Police have released the name of a woman who was killed after a car crashed into a bingo hall in West Virginia.

Media outlets report Linda Keens was inside the Sophia Bingo Hall when a car driven by 51-year-old Peggy Griffin went through the building Thursday night.

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter says Keens was pronounced dead after the accident. Her age and hometown weren’t immediately released. A dozen other people were injured.

The sheriff’s department says in a statement that Griffin was attempting to pull her vehicle out of the bingo hall’s parking lot when it was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The statement says Griffin’s vehicle accelerated and continued along a sidewalk before striking the bingo hall.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.