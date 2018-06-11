Share story

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A Hawaii man says he was “afraid for his life” when a neighbor pointed a gun at him and fired at least two shots into the air in a mandatory evacuation zone near the erupting Kilauea volcano.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports 36-year-old Ethan Edwards testified in a Hilo courtroom last week in the preliminary hearing for 61-year-old John Hubbard.

Hubbard was arrested and charged with reckless endangering, terroristic threatening and other charges in state court. U.S. prosecutors have also charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A cellphone video captured the encounter in Leilani Estates, where lava has been flowing.

Edwards told the court that Hubbard was “really angry” and “super aggressive” during the encounter.

Hubbard remains in jail in lieu of a $197,000 bail.

