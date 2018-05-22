Share story

By
The Associated Press

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities have identified the victim of two-vehicle accident over the weekend as 81-year-old Norman D. Harris of Sun River.

The accident occurred late Sunday morning on Interstate 15, north of Great Falls when one vehicle rear-ended another that was traveling slower, causing the first vehicle to go off the road and roll.

The other driver wasn’t injured.

The patrol says the accident remains

