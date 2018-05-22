GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities have identified the victim of two-vehicle accident over the weekend as 81-year-old Norman D. Harris of Sun River.
The accident occurred late Sunday morning on Interstate 15, north of Great Falls when one vehicle rear-ended another that was traveling slower, causing the first vehicle to go off the road and roll.
The other driver wasn’t injured.
The patrol says the accident remains
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight