CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned while supervising youths at a park south of Corvallis.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Matthew Schill was seen struggling in the Willamette River on Monday. Several people tried to help, but the Corvallis man went under and did not resurface.

Deputies with the Linn County Dive team helped recover the body.