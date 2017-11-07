BOSTON (AP) — Police say the victim of a shooting near Boston’s Symphony Hall has died.
Police Commissioner William Evans says the victim and another driver were ramming each other’s cars on a busy street Monday night before the other driver opened fire. The victim, believed to be in his 30s, crashed into a parked car and was transported to a local hospital.
Law enforcement officials said Tuesday the victim has died from his injuries.
Evans says the victim was “well-known” to police, and investigators believe it was a gang-related shooting.
Police are now asking the public’s help in finding a dark SUV.