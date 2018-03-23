VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A national park in Mississippi that preserves the site of a Civil War battle is seeking volunteers for historical reenactments.

The Vicksburg Post reports Vicksburg National Military Park will host an information session for people interested on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Park ranger Lela White says the demonstrations will be held every weekend from June through August. There will also be an extended demonstration in the days leading up to July 4, the anniversary of the Siege of Vicksburg officially ending.

White says the park will accept volunteers of all ages, but participants on artillery lines or firing muskets must be at least 16. Some positions require participants to be at least 18.

The park also seeks volunteers for cooking, sewing and music demonstrations.

