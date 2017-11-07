JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Democratic mayor says he is considering running for Mississippi lieutenant governor, and he might cross party lines.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Tuesday that he will decide in the next six months whether to seek the state’s second-highest office in 2019.

Flaggs told The Associated Press that he has not ruled out running as a Republican.

He served as a Democrat in the Mississippi House from 1988 until he was elected mayor of his hometown in 2013.

The 64-year-old Flaggs said he wants to line up at least $2 million in support and will commission statewide polling before deciding whether to run for lieutenant governor.

The current lieutenant governor, Republican Tate Reeves, is in his second term and can’t run again.