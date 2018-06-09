VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — The Margaritaville Resort is just days away from opening in Vicksburg and reservations are already being taken, said the hotel’s management team.

Kenny Glavan, the regional hotel manager over the project, told a crowd at the Vicksburg Kiwanis Club that the hotel will open June 20, The Vicksburg Post reports .

The new hotel is going into the building that was formerly the Portofino, which closed its doors in 2015.

The Margaritaville Resort will include 117 rooms, a pool area, a large arcade and a restaurant. The pool will only be for hotel guests but the arcade and restaurant will be open to the public.

Steve Stricklin, the hotel’s general manager, praised the bar and restaurant.

“We’ve got what I think is a beautiful bar and restaurant in there,” Stricklin said. “I have been to many bars in my life, been to a lot of restaurants and it is one of the nicest bars. I think it is going to be a huge attraction for the locals to come in and have a bite to eat or a drink after work. It is downtown so it is in a great location.”

The hotel will employ 170 people and they’re having an orientation next week. Glavan said that nearly 2,000 people came to a job fair for hotel applicants.

“The brick, mortar and stone are going to be fantastic and we are committed to that, but it is the people,” Glavan said. “We just had a job fair at the convention center and saw nearly 2,000 people. We hope we made some good selections. We are depending on that.”

The Vicksburg location is the second Margaritaville in Mississippi. The other is located in Biloxi.

Information from: The Vicksburg Post, http://www.vicksburgpost.com