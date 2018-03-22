MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is praising Gov. Chris Sununu, saying the Granite State’s first Republican governor in a dozen years eliminated “1,600 job killing regulations in his first year in office alone.”

Pence’s comments come at a fundraiser Thursday night for Sununu’s 2018 gubernatorial re-election campaign. It was Sununu’s first major fundraiser in the state. Campaign organizers say 600 people attended the event in Manchester, which brought in $300,000.

The vice president says he and President Donald Trump “stand with Gov. Chris Sununu.” He says New Hampshire is leading the way for an American economic comeback.

Earlier Thursday, Pence promoted the new tax cut law at an event hosted by the pro-Trump group America First Polices. He’s traveling across the U.S. to highlight the measure.