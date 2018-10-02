BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is criticizing Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana for announcing his opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before an FBI investigation into the judge is completed.
Pence said at a campaign rally Tuesday in Bozeman that Tester is voting against Kavanaugh because Kavanaugh is a conservative.
He urged the crowd to vote for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale to help the GOP expand its one-vote Senate majority.
Last week, Tester said he would vote against Kavanaugh’s confirmation because of the allegations of sexual assault against the judge, and because of Kavanaugh’s record on domestic surveillance programs and money in politics.
Tuesday marked Pence’s second campaign trip to Montana in support of Rosendale. The vice president then headed to Spokane, Washington, to campaign for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.