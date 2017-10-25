MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning a visit to North Dakota.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven says Pence will visit Minot Air Force Base on Friday.

Hoeven is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs and co-chairman of the Senate Air Force Caucus. He and Pence will review the Minot base’s nuclear missions.

The base is home to B-52 bombers and also oversees Intercontinental Ballistic Missile silos throughout the North Dakota countryside.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Defense Secretary James Mattis visited the Minot base earlier this month.