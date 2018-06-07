LOS ANGELES (AP) — VH1’s upcoming Trailblazer Honors will celebrate television pioneer Ryan Murphy and Trayvon Martin’s parents.
The event, now in its fifth year, recognizes champions of diversity and civil activism.
Murphy, known for creating “American Horror Story” and “Glee,” is being recognized for leading the way on LGBTQ representation on television. His latest FX series, “Pose,” has the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series.
Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin are the parents of Trayvon Martin, whose death sparked the #BlackLivesMatter movement. They are being recognized for their work on gun reform and social justice.
The American Civil Liberties Union and late author James Baldwin are also among this year’s recipients.
The Trailblazer Honors will air as a one-hour special on VH1 and Logo on June 28 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.