SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether 10 bills vetoed by Gov. Susana Martinez deserved to be invalidated because the governor allegedly failed to explain her decisions.

Supreme Court justices on Monday unanimously agreed to wade into the dispute between the governor’s office and lawmakers who say Martinez never offered a reason for her vetoes and missed veto deadlines.

Top-ranking Democrats in the state Senate and House of Representatives say that timely veto explanations are crucial to the legislative process so that concerns and objections may be addressed.

A state district court allowed the 10 disputed bills became law in September. The governor says the legislature is overstepping its authority in challenging the vetoes.

The laws aim to expand high-speed internet access, allow hemp research and more.