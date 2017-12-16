BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore veterinarian has been charged with animal cruelty and witness intimidation.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Gregory Burbelo, 57, was arrested last week on charges that he’d attacked a dog with his hands and another dog with a clipboard.

Burbelo no longer works at the Boston Street Animal Hospital, where the alleged abuse occurred. Police said Burbelo threatened several employees if they reported the alleged attacks.

Burbelo’s lawyer, Gary H. Gerstenfield, said his client had become frustrated with health problems and “snapped a little” under the high pressures of his job.

