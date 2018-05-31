CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A memorial to honor all Wyoming veterans who died in service and their families is being planned for Cheyenne near the state Capitol.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports a gold star will be featured with a wreath on a 12-foot-tall (3.7 meters) Teton Taupe granite stone.

The Wyoming Veterans Commission partnered with the Veterans of Foreign Wars to allow tax deductible contributions for the estimated cost of $100,000, which includes site preparation, lighting, production for the memorial and installation.

Wyoming Veterans Commission Director Emeritus Larry Barttelbort says plans for the memorial originally had it placed on the Wyoming Supreme Court grounds, but coordinators were asked to look elsewhere.

