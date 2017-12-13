MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s veterans hospital has launched a new partnership with a Seacoast hospital to provide gastrointestinal procedures to veterans.
Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter says the VA Medical Center’s partnership with Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester is an important interim step toward ensuring that all New Hampshire veterans can get needed care locally.
She says access to VA services at Frisbie will help the nearly 16,000 veterans residing in Carroll and Strafford counties access care close to home.
The partnership comes after Shea-Porter, a Democrat, recommended the VA consider expanding its public-private model to the Seacoast and North Country regions. The VA started its first such New Hampshire partnership with Manchester’s Catholic Medical Center in August.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?