PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Gresham man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after he was convicted of production and possession of child pornography.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 43-year-old Thomas Duncan is scheduled to be sentenced in Oregon court next month for related state convictions of rape, sodomy and sexual penetration.

Duncan’s lawyer Thomas J. Hester says the Iraq War veteran would not have been in court if weren’t for the trauma induced from his service. Duncan received a Purple Heart after he was wounded during an attack in 2005.

Judge Robert E. Jones rejected the argument, saying Duncan’s service was not excuse for his behavior.

Authorities say Duncan was in possession of about 4,000 images and 120 videos of child pornography. Authorities say he also sexually assaulted a child.

