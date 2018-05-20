SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a veteran officer has died after suffering a medical incident while on duty.

They say Sgt. Thomas Vitale died Saturday.

State Police didn’t immediately disclose details of the medical incident.

They say Vitale was an Army veteran and served 18 years in the police department and was assigned to District 12 in Deming.

He’s survived by his wife and three children.

State Police say funeral plans for Vitale are pending.