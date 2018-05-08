Share story

By
The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Veteran Republican Ohio congressman Steve Chabot (SHAH’-but) has won his party’s nomination as he seeks a 12th term.

The west-side Cincinnati congressman handily defeated Samuel Ronan in Tuesday’s vote.

Chabot faces a tougher challenge in November in the traditionally Republican 1st District. Democrats rallied around Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval (PYUR’-vahl) for their congressional nomination after his surprise county victory in 2016.

Chabot lost to Democrat Steve Driehaus (DREE’-hows) in 2008 as Barack Obama won the presidency but took the seat back from Driehaus in 2010. Redistricting has since added conservative Warren County to the district.

Ronan described himself as an Air Force veteran who wanted to help the working class by pushing for universal health care and education.

The Associated Press