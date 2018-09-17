MIAMI (AP) — A veteran Florida prosecutor is facing misdemeanor theft charges after police say she hid beauty products in her purse at a store.

An Aventura police report says 56-year-old Broward County Assistant State Attorney Stacey Honowitz concealed three items worth $42.93 at a Publix supermarket on Saturday. The report says Honowitz also purchased more than $124 of other items.

The incident was caught on video.

Honowitz has been a prosecutor for three decades and is a supervisor in her office’s sex crimes and child abuse unit. She has also written books for children about abuse and frequently appears as a commentator on television.

A state attorney’s spokeswoman said Monday Honowitz is suspended and will use paid vacation time while the case is investigated. Honowitz did not return an email seeking comment.