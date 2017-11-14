CENTRE, Ala. (AP) — A longtime Democratic state lawmaker in Alabama will not seek re-election.

AL.com reports that State Rep. Richard Lindsey, D-Centre, announced Monday that he won’t run for another term in the House of Representatives next year.

Lindsey has served in the Alabama House since 1983, including 10 years as chairman of the education budget committee. Lindsey says he grappled with the decision to not run again for months.

All 105 seats in the Alabama House are up for election next year. Members of the House are elected to four-year terms. Republicans currently hold 72 seats to the Democrats’ 33.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews