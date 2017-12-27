ATLANTA (AP) — Veteran Atlanta television news anchor Amanda Davis has died after a massive stroke.
WGCL-TV reports that Davis, the station’s morning news anchor, died Wednesday night. The CBS affiliate says she had a stroke Tuesday while waiting for a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and was rushed to a hospital.
The station says her family is “asking for privacy at this difficult time.” Colleagues expressed sadness about the news on Twitter.
Davis had been a presence on Atlanta TV news for more than 25 years. She had talked publicly about her struggles with alcohol and depression after her third arrest on DUI charges.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle extends its run as the nation’s hottest housing market — but we may be starting to cool
- Seattle records first ever back-to-back snowy days over Christmas Eve and Day
- Driving from Everett to Seattle? Plan for a 94-minute commute, new report says
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas Dallas locker room visit: 'That's unusual' WATCH
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Bruce Arians 'can say whatever he wants' after calling CenturyLink Arizona's home field
___
Information from: WGCL-TV, http://www.cbs46.com