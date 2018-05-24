SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. Navy veteran who survived the 1969 ship collision that claimed the life of his son and later fought unsuccessfully to have the victims’ names inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial has died.
Retired Master Chief Lawrence Reilly Sr.’s daughter says he died Wednesday at a Syracuse hospital from complications from pneumonia. He was 93.
Reilly and his namesake son were aboard the USS Frank E. Evans when the destroyer was cut in half by an Australian aircraft carrier during a training exercise in the South China Sea.
The elder Reilly survived when the ship’s rear half remained afloat. His son and 73 other sailors went down with the forward section.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A 30-year-old demanded notice for eviction from his parents' house. 'Outrageous,' a judge said.
- 'Eerie' blue flames burn in cracks caused by Hawaii volcano VIEW
- Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
The Pentagon says the victims aren’t eligible for the Vietnam Memorial because they died outside the designated war zone.