EASTON, Pa. (AP) — An Iraq war veteran has been sentenced to 9½ to 20 years in prison in the shooting death of his father last year in a case that a Pennsylvania judge called “very, very sad.”

Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Myirski pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree murder, with prosecutors and the judge saying his fragile mental state was a factor in the crime.

Northampton County prosecutors said the defendant killed his 64-year-old father Joseph in August 2016 by firing many shots through a bedroom door in their Northampton home.

When he was arraigned, he said he may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his military experience.

Judge Jennifer Sletvold said “This is just a very, very sad case for the family” and told the defendant that she respected his service.