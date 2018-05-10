WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Veterinary technology company Idexx is ready to begin a major expansion in in Westbrook, Maine.

Officials are breaking ground Friday on a $62 million project that will add a multilevel, 135,000-square-foot (12,550-square-meter) expansion to the existing global headquarters. It’s scheduled to open late next year.

CEO Jonathan Ayers, Republican Gov. Paul LePage and Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon are among dignitaries attending the event.

The firm has been based in Westbrook since 1991 and employs 7,000 people worldwide, including 2,500 in Westbrook. Officials say the expansion will provide space for 600 more workers.