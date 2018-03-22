BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s Rutland Herald and Times Argus newspapers are being sold.

In a story published Thursday on their websites , the Herald and the Barre-based Times Argus reported it’s expected the papers will be sold by the end of the month to the Sample News Group by its current owner, Vermont Community Media.

Terms of the sale were not announced.

Vermont Community Media bought the two papers in September 2016 from the Mitchell family, which had owned the Herald since 1947 and the Times Argus since 1964. The Rutland Herald first began publication in 1794.

Sample News Group owns more 70 daily and weekly newspapers in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and around New England.