PITTSFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s state Christmas tree — a 40-foot blue spruce — has special meaning to one family.
The tree grew in a yard in Pittsford after a boy brought the seedling home from a fair when he was 12.
John Paul Greene-Eugair died in 1995 at age 16 of complications from cerebral palsy.
Diane Eugair says he loved everything about Christmas.
She wanted to find a place for the tree as a tribute to her adopted son two years ago on the 20th anniversary of his death. She says she asked a state legislator to get it in the running to be the state tree.
The Rutland Herald first reported the story.
The tree will be cut down Tuesday. A lighting ceremony is planned for Thursday at the Statehouse in Montpelier.