CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s fifth annual free ice fishing day is going to be celebrated with an ice-fishing festival on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton.

The free ice-fishing day for anglers across the state on Jan. 27 enables both residents and non-residents to go ice fishing on any legal water body in Vermont for the day without a license.

Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter says the free ice-fishing event creates opportunities for a range of anglers, and helps showcase the great ice fishing available in Vermont.

And it’s a great way for people new to the sport to try it out.

This year’s ice fishing festival is free and open to anyone interested in ice fishing.