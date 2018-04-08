BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Several hundred people have gathered in Vermont to denounce a gun restriction bill that lawmakers have sent to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk.

Some participants brought along guns to rallies that were held Saturday in South Burlington, Barre and Bennington on Saturday.

Pro Rights 2A organizer Christopher Covey said it’s not the gun that people should fear — “it’s the gun in the wrong hand.”

There were several assault-style rifles in South Burlington. Marine veteran Nicholas Halverson brought his AR-15 to dispel “stigma” about the gun, which he said is “no different than any other rifle.”

Police reported no problems.

The bill that Scott is expected to sign would raise the legal age for gun purchases and extend mandatory background checks to private gun sales, among other changes.