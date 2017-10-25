BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A new initiative is trying to boost the number of Vermonters who get a college degree or post-secondary training.

About 50 percent of Vermonters have a degree or training credential.

The new initiative, called 70x2025vt, wants to increase the amount to 70 percent in eight years. That would be about 30,000 more Vermonters with a degree or credential by 2025.

The Burlington Free Press reports the initiative will share ideas among workforce development programs and work to change public perception about the availability of college and career options.

Tom Cheney, director of the 70x2025vt initiative at the Vermont Student Assistance Corp, says the group also will try to engage the 60,000 Vermonters who have started college or advanced training after high school but didn’t complete it.