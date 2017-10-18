SOUTH HERO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman is scheduled to be arraigned on animal cruelty charges after police say they found at least 80 animal carcasses in her mobile home.

The Grand Isle County Sheriff’s office says they were called to 30-year-old Ashleigh Tillson’s South Hero trailer last month. The landlord had reported seeing the windows of the trailer covered with flies and said the woman had not lived there for some time.

Eight pets were found alive — two rabbits, four lizards, a hedgehog and a chinchilla. Police found dozens of carcasses of various types of animals, including rabbits, ferrets and reptiles. Deputies say they also found carcasses in a freezer.

Tillson was ordered to appear in court on Thursday. It was not immediately known if she is being represented by an attorney.