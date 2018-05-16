ORLEANS, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police detectives say a woman was found dead on the floor of her home shortly after she called 911 to say her husband was pointing a handgun at her and that he had been drinking.

When police arrived at the home in Orleans shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, they saw a man, later identified as 58-year-old Randall Swartz, lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. He’s been hospitalized at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Troopers also found the body of the woman who had called 911, 54-year-old Thea Swartz. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The investigation is continuing.