BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Health Department says the state could be in for a rough flu season and it’s advising people to get flu shots to protect themselves and others.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says all indications point to a possibly severe flu season in Vermont.

Flu is already widespread in several other states.

The Health Department says this year’s vaccine works well against many flu strains, it’s less effective against what’s considered to be the dominant strain this year.

Nevertheless, the flu shot can lessen the severity of the illness and for people at high risk it can be a life-saver.

People considered to be at the highest risk include pregnant women, young children, adults over 50 and people with chronic health conditions.