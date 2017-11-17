MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont unemployment rate is holding steady at 2.9 percent.

Statistics released Friday by the Vermont Department of Labor shows that the October rate showed no change from September and is down from 3.2 percent in October of last year.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent.

Unemployment in Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from a low of 1.8 percent in White River Junction and 3.4 percent in Derby.

Vermont Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle says figures come out as National Apprenticeship Week comes to a close.

She says apprenticeships have helped millions of people develop skills needed for good jobs. Anyone interested in an apprenticeship should contact the department.