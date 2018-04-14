MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s trout fishing season is underway.

This year’s season opened on Saturday.

A state fisheries biologist says water levels will be high, flows will be faster than normal and the water will be cold, given the cold weather and runoff from recent storms and snow melt.

To save energy trout will often stay close to the bottom in the deeper areas of streams during high water.

Biologist Bred Ladago says anglers fishing in early spring should adjust their tactics based on the conditions. He says anglers may want to target small to medium low-elevation rivers and streams where flows are slow and the water will warm faster. He says another key is finding water that isn’t too muddy.